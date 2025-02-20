Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

NYSE ORA opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,232. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 180.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.