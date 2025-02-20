PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $27,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 172.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PACCAR by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,547 shares of company stock valued at $17,625,128 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

