Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,755,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

