Pacific Sun Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $49.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

