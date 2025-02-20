Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $459,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

