PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PACK Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVE opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

