Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 149,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

