PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 409,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,916,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,368,498 shares in the company, valued at $864,297,166.84. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,868,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,348,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 392,776 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 165.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 28,770 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PBF Energy by 44.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

