Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given “Buy” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Perion Network Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of PERI stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Perion Network had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 33.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 598,228 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Perion Network by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 648,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 179,557 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Perion Network by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 391,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perion Network by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Perion Network by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 339,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

