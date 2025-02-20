Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $354.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.05. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $357.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

