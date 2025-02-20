PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.47 and traded as low as $9.15. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 60,571 shares.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 364,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

