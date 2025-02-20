PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.47 and traded as low as $9.15. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 60,571 shares.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.