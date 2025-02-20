Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.89% from the stock’s current price.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,443. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 158,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $1,344,471.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,798,890.46. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,428,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,674 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 1,870,393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 834,253 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 794.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 654,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

