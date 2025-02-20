Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Announces Earnings Results

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Primo Brands had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 13.63%. Primo Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Primo Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

PRMB traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Brands has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $34.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PRMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

