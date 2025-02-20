Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,915 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $59,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,970 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,983,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 73.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 309,507 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $130.12 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.