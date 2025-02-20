Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NOBL opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

