Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $343,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.74. The firm has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

