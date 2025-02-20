Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

