Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

