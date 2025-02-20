ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth about $14,490,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $119.12 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.