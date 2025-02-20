Publix Super Markets (OTCMKTS:PUSH) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.28. 5,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Publix Super Markets Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Publix Super Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Publix Super Markets, Inc engages in the operations of retail food supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It sells grocery products, including dairy, deli, bakery, meat and seafood; health and beauty care; general merchandise; pharmaceutical; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Publix Super Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publix Super Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.