Q2 Earnings Estimate for Sealed Air Issued By Zacks Research

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE SEE opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

