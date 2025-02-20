Raymond James Has Negative Forecast for TSE:WPM Q2 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.67.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$98.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.54. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$99.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

