Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2025 – Cross Country Healthcare is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2025 – Cross Country Healthcare is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Cross Country Healthcare had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $10,851,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $10,552,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,350,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

