Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 20th (AIZ, AMPL, BP, CBOE, CMS, CWAN, DD, HOFT, ICAD, LDOS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 20th:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $212.00.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.50.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $290.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. Cfra currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

