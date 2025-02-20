Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 29,394,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 152,552,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,188,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,456. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 375,000 shares of company stock worth $1,503,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 617,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

