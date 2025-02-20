Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

