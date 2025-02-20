Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.34 and traded as low as $11.19. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 9,165 shares.
Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.
Royce Global Value Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust
About Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
