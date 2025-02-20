Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.34 and traded as low as $11.19. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 9,165 shares.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Royce Global Value Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

About Royce Global Value Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 880,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

