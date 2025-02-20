Rugby Resources (CVE:RUG) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 6,214,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,274% from the average daily volume of 452,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rugby Resources Trading Up 50.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.89.
About Rugby Resources
Rugby Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising various exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.
