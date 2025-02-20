Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 386,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 62,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

