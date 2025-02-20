Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 6806367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.