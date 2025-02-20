Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 283,802 shares traded.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

