Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 17.5 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 23.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,309.12. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 161,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 114,659 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 160,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 158,987 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

