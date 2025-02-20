Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $136,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $484.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

