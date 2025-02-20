Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Mark A. Nason Sells 12,046 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $795,999.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,604. This trade represents a 31.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SKX opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

