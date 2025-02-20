Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 20th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, AltC Acquisition, XOS, BigBear.ai, Mobile-health Network Solutions, and Scantech AI Systems are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of ownership in small companies with a market capitalization ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks are generally considered more volatile and riskier than large cap stocks due to the companies’ smaller size, but they also offer higher growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 45,753,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,699,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,933,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,763,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.10.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,986,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80.

XOS (XOS)

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 91,575,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.81. XOS has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 47,450,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,498,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

MNDR traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 384,766,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,421,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Scantech AI Systems (STAI)

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. is a leading provider of advanced artificial intelligence-based security screening solutions. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

STAI traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 65,013,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,125,472. Scantech AI Systems has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.20.

