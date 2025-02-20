SNS Financial Group LLC Has $361,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 29,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $5,302,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $58,960,669.92. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $11,231,699. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Bank of America cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $531.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.10 and a 200-day moving average of $568.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

