SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.46. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

