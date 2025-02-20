Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ) Insider Simon Taylor Purchases 7,000,000 Shares

Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ – Get Free Report) insider Simon Taylor purchased 7,000,000 shares of Stellar Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($66,455.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 43.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Stellar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for tin, lithium, gold, base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Heemskirk Tin project located in northeast Tasmania. Stellar Resources Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

