StockNews.com Downgrades NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

NV5 Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $915,326.72. This trade represents a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,280 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,925,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,572.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,417 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

