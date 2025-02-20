Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Up 24.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shot up 24.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 14,313,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 2,900,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Strategic Minerals Stock Up 19.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.21.
About Strategic Minerals
The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.
