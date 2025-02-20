Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Up 24.4% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SMLGet Free Report) shot up 24.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 14,313,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 2,900,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Up 19.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.21.

About Strategic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.