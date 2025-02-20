Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Up 24.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shot up 24.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 14,313,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 2,900,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Up 19.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.21.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

