Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

COST stock opened at $1,062.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $973.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

