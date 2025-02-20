Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Announces Earnings Results

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Tanger had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Tanger updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.220-2.300 EPS.

Tanger Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:SKT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 102,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKT

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.