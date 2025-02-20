TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,739.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 86,832 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 256,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.