TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance
GSY stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.37.
About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
