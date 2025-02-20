TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.