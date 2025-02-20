TD Securities Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $106.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

AEM opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.