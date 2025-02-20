Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.700-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Tennant Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $88.73 on Thursday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNC. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

