The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GUT stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

