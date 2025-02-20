The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of GUT stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.
