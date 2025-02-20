The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $849.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 150,962 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 57.2% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 165,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 136,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

