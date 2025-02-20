The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.01. The company has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.