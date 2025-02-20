TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 74,920 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 530,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $24,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 147,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $3,863,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,155,941.85. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $564,082.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,897.76. The trade was a 35.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,391 shares of company stock worth $5,870,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

